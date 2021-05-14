Ploughing Trade Exhibition cancelled again, leaving many in Carlow and Kilkenny disappointed

Huge disappointment across Carlow and Kilkenny after the announcement that the Ploughing Trade Exhibition’s been cancelled again.

The massive agri event, which typically draws about 300,000 people, was due to take place this September in Ratheniska, Co Laois.

But organisers this morning confirmed it’s off due to uncertainty around what Covid restrictions might be in place then, though the national ploughing competitions will go ahead.

Assistant managing director, Anna Marie McHugh, on KCLR Live said they’re still feeling more confident than when they made a similar declaration this time last year, confirming that the gathering will be going ahead in 2022 at the same venue.

While Carlow Cllr Tommy Kinsella said the decision is understandable but still disappointing.