Popular Kilkenny walking trail closed as deadly fungus attacks ash trees
Ash dieback has been identified as a problem at the picturesque Silaire Wood in Graiguenamanagh
A popular local walking trail has been closed off this week for safety reasons.
Footpaths and the boardwalk at Silaire wood in Graiguenamanagh is a no-go area as work to remove dangerous and diseased trees is underway.
Many of the ash trees at the wood have succumbed to ash dieback and need attention.
Visitors are asked to stay away for now while tree surgery is carried out at the site.