The population of Carlow and Kilkenny grew between 2016 and 2022 according to new census figures.

Carlow had the biggest growth at 9% with 5036 new people bringing the county to 61,968.

Kilkenny grew by 5% with 4,928 bringing it to 104,160.

In both counties, there were slightly more females than males, with 99 males for every 100 females

Nationally, Ireland’s population grew by 8% from 4.7 million to over 5.1, it’s the first time in 171 years that Ireland’s population exceeded the five million threshold

Almost 80% of households had a broadband internet connection in 2022 up from 71% in 2016.