Post mortem due on body of woman killed in County Kildare crash last evening

A post mortem’s to take place on the body of a woman killed in a road crash in County Kildare last evening.

The pedestrian, aged in her forties, was struck by a car at about 6:45pm at Ballyhagan in Carbury and pronounced dead at the scene.

Nobody else was injured in the incident which was attended by emergency services.

A technical examination’s taken place and Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward to them. In particular, they’d like to hear from road users who were travelling in the Ballyhagan area between 6.30pm and 6.50pm and who may have camera footage, including dash-cam.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 6667800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.