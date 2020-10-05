KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Post mortem to take place on body found in county Carlow river
Gardai were called to Fenniscourt Weir in Bagenalstown Sunday afternoon
A file’s being prepared for the Coroner’s Court following the discovery of a body in the River Barrow yesterday.
Gardaí in Muine Bheag were alerted to an incident at about 4:30 yesterday afternoon at Fenniscourt Weir in Bagenalstown.
A woman in her late forties was declared dead at the scene & her body was taken from the water to University Hospital Waterford where a post mortem will take place.
Anybody with information should contact their local garda station.