Post mortem to take place on body found in county Carlow river

Gardai were called to Fenniscourt Weir in Bagenalstown Sunday afternoon

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 05/10/2020
Gardai (Garda vector/freephotos/Pixabay)
A file’s being prepared for the Coroner’s Court following the discovery of a body in the River Barrow yesterday.

Gardaí in Muine Bheag were alerted to an incident at about 4:30 yesterday afternoon at Fenniscourt Weir in Bagenalstown.

A woman in her late forties was declared dead at the scene & her body was taken from the water to University Hospital Waterford where a post mortem will take place.

Anybody with information should contact their local garda station.

