Post mortem to take place on body found in county Carlow river

A file’s being prepared for the Coroner’s Court following the discovery of a body in the River Barrow yesterday.

Gardaí in Muine Bheag were alerted to an incident at about 4:30 yesterday afternoon at Fenniscourt Weir in Bagenalstown.

A woman in her late forties was declared dead at the scene & her body was taken from the water to University Hospital Waterford where a post mortem will take place.

Anybody with information should contact their local garda station.