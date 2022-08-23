Post-Mortem to take place today on the body of a man who died after weekend assault in Co Kildare

A post-mortem’s due to take place today on the body of a man who has died after an assault in Co Kildare over the weekend.

29-year-old Dylan McCarthy sustained injuries in the incident on Dublin Road in Monasterevin in the early hours of Sunday morning.

He was taken to Tallaght University Hospital where he died yesterday afternoon.

Gardai say the results of the post-mortem will determine the course of their investigation.