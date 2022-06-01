Post Offices in Kilkenny & Carlow to get funding to save them from closing

Postmasters are set to receive €30,000,000 in funding to help save them from closure.

The plan, which will be officially announced later, will see independent post offices across Carlow and Kilkenny receive roughly €12,000 per year.

Some 875 of the country’s 900 post offices are operated by independent postmasters.

The Minister responsible for Postal Matters, Hildegarde Naughton, has previously said they should not be allowed to close.