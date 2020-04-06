Postures at mass could cause fainting, study claims

A study has found that frequent position changes during mass may increase the risk of fainting.

Researchers from University Hospital Limerick say the multiple changes of standing, sitting and kneeling can bring on a loss of consciousness.

The findings published in the Irish Medical Journal examined 110 people who presented themselves to University Hospital Limerick after fainting.

The ‘Mass and the Dangers of Syncope’ study says consideration should be given to whether it’s safe for the elderly to be subjected to such stress.

Syncope is a temporary loss of consciousness usually related to insufficient blood flow to the brain.