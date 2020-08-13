Power restored to all south Kilkenny homes after thunderstorms

Power has now been restored to last of the south Kilkenny homes left with out electricity on Thursday morning.

More than 1,000 homes and businesses across Ferrybank, Glenmore and Slieverue were affected after thunderstorms and lightning overnight.

We could still see some heavy downpours today even though the thunderstorm warning for KIlkenny expired at 9am Thursday morning.

Another thunderstorm warning has been issued for neighbouring counties Waterford, Tipperary and all of Munster for Thursday evening.