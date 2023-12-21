Power due to be restored to homes in Carlow and Kilkenny hit by outages this afternoon

Power should be restored in the coming hours to a number of local homes after afternoon outages.

90 ESB customers in Tullow have been impacted since before lunchtime with 33 more in Talbot’s Inch in Kilkenny.

While just over the Tipperary boarder 37 homes & businesses are without electricity in Glengoole with 39 others in Rathdowney, Co Laois.

It’s as Met Eireann has a status yellow wind notice in place for the entire country until 8 o’clock tonight and are warning of debris on roads and difficult travelling conditions.