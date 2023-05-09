Carlow NewsNews & Sport
Power expected to be restored this evening for 176 customers without power in Tullow
ESB have now extended the restoration time from 12.45pm to 4pm this evening.
176 customers are still without power in Tullow this afternoon following thunderstorms last night.
ESB have now extended the restoration time from 12.45pm to 4pm this evening.
It comes as thousands of homes across Carlow were without power last night due to a Status Yellow Thunderstorm Warning.
Customers are being urged to check the ESB website for updates.