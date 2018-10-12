Power out and crews working to clear fallen trees after Storm Callum hits Carlow and Kilkenny

Crews are out across Carlow and Kilkenny this morning dealing with fallen trees.

KCLR has received a number of reports of trees down following stormy conditions overnight.

In Kilkenny there’s a tree down in Summerhill in Thomastown, on the road between The Swan and Clogh, at Ministers Cross near Urlingford and on the Athy road outside Castlecomer

In Carlow the council have been dealing with trees down near Slyguff Bridge between Bagenalstown and Borris & on the Carlow to Hacketstown road at Haroldstown.

There’s another down at Ballywilliamroe between Bagenalstown and Fenagh and one on the Borris to New Ross road.

Gardaí are urging you to take extra care on wet roads with fallen trees and debris posing extra hazards this morning.

Meanwhile power is still out for a number of homes and businesses locally – Kilkenny city, Paulstown and Knocktopher are among those affected.

There’s no estimated restoration time yet.