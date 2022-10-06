Power tools stolen in raid on Carlow workshop

Thieves got away will a large haul of power tools after targetting a workshop in Leighlinbridge this week.

They cut the locks off the door sometime between 5.30pm on Sunday and 7am on Monday in the Seskinrea area of Co Carlow.

Three angle grinders, a Parkside masonry drill, a set of ratchet spanners, a Jefferson magnetic drill and a thermal arc inventer welder were taken.

Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or who is offered cheap tools for sale is asked to contact Bagenalstown Gardaí.