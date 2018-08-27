Prefabs to house extra students who were to attend Tyndall College

Six prefab classrooms will be helping to accommodate students who were supposed to be starting school in Carlow’s unfinished Tyndall College this week.

Around 200 had enrolled for the school that was originally due to be opening this week – however the collapse of Carillion and Sammon put paid to those plans.

The prefabs are being rented from the Department of Education until the building is finished, which should be before the end of the year.

Speaking to KCLR News, Chairman of the local Education and Training Board, Peter Cleere says they’ll be staying at the vocational school until then.