Prestigious hospitality award for Kilkenny’s Butler House

The 2021 Georgina Campbell award winners have been named this morning

Photo of Sinead Burke Sinead Burke Send an email 15/09/2021
Butler House Kilkenny outdoor dining Image butler.ie

Kilkenny’s Butler House has won a prestigious Georgina Campbell Award.

2021 prizewinners have been named in several different categories this morning  and Butler House was named Best Historic House in the Outdoor Dining category.

This is the 23rd year of the Irish Food and Hospitality Awards.

Organisers say special emphasis has been placed this year on the industry heroes who have maintained quality and put out the welcome mat with a smile during the pandemic.

