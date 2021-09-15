Prestigious hospitality award for Kilkenny’s Butler House
The 2021 Georgina Campbell award winners have been named this morning
Kilkenny’s Butler House has won a prestigious Georgina Campbell Award.
2021 prizewinners have been named in several different categories this morning and Butler House was named Best Historic House in the Outdoor Dining category.
Our GEORGINA CAMPBELL OUTDOOR DINING AWARD 2021 go to 3 delightful places
HISTORIC HOUSE: @ButlerHouseKK Kilkenny Co Kilkenny
GUESTHOUSE: @GleesonsRos Roscommon Co Roscommon
RESTAURANT: @oldstreetdublin Malahide Co Dublin
Well done, all! #GCawards21 pic.twitter.com/r9X2VtFdiW
— Ireland Guide (@IrelandGuide) September 15, 2021
This is the 23rd year of the Irish Food and Hospitality Awards.
Organisers say special emphasis has been placed this year on the industry heroes who have maintained quality and put out the welcome mat with a smile during the pandemic.