Prestigious hospitality award for Kilkenny’s Butler House

Kilkenny’s Butler House has won a prestigious Georgina Campbell Award.

2021 prizewinners have been named in several different categories this morning and Butler House was named Best Historic House in the Outdoor Dining category.

Our GEORGINA CAMPBELL OUTDOOR DINING AWARD 2021 go to 3 delightful places

HISTORIC HOUSE: @ButlerHouseKK Kilkenny Co Kilkenny

GUESTHOUSE: @GleesonsRos Roscommon Co Roscommon

RESTAURANT: @oldstreetdublin Malahide Co Dublin

Well done, all! #GCawards21 pic.twitter.com/r9X2VtFdiW — Ireland Guide (@IrelandGuide) September 15, 2021

This is the 23rd year of the Irish Food and Hospitality Awards.

Organisers say special emphasis has been placed this year on the industry heroes who have maintained quality and put out the welcome mat with a smile during the pandemic.