Price of farmland in Carlow and Kilkenny continues to rise

Agricultural land prices in Ireland have seen their biggest increase since the financial crash in 2008

Prices have increased by 33% in the last two years.

The average price of farmland in Carlow rose by 14% to €13,080 per acre while Kilkenny saw just a 4% jump to €13,523.

The figures are contained in the Irish Farmers Journal’s annual land price report which reveals the average price of agricultural land increased by 16% in 2021 to €11,966 per acre.

Paul Mooney, Property Editor, with the Farmers Journal said a number of factors are driving the increase:

“Demand very strong as we see in the past number of years, demand from dairy farmers in particular and also from what we call the business type category of buyer”