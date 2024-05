Pride of the Parish: Castlecomer

This is a programme series that sees Monica Hayes visiting parishes across Carlow and Kilkenny to get a sense of the place, and to explore what’s important to the community living there.

Today’s programme comes from Castlecomer and some of the well-known aspects of the place, like the Wellie Race, the Discovery Park and local clubs, are told through the experiences of children attending the Presentation National School in the town.

Pride of the Parish is funded by Coimisiún na Meán with the television license fee.