Pride of the Parish: Tullow

This is a programme series that sees Monica Hayes visiting parishes across Carlow and Kilkenny to get a sense of the place, and to explore what’s important to the community living there.

In this episode of Pride of the Parish, Monica Hayes hears about just some of the many organisations and clubs that provide fantastic support, opportunities, and recreation for the people of Tullow. It features Carlow Regional Youth Services, Cairdeas, the Tullow Show, a brief glimpse into the rich history of Tullow and the wonderful work done by the Develop Tullow Association.

Pride of the Parish is funded by Coimisiún na Meán with the television license fee.