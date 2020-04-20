Primary Schools may have to have morning and afternoon sessions when reopening says INTO

Primary schools may have to have a morning and an afternoon session when they reopen, according to the INTO.

The Health Minister says he’s discussed the possibility of reopening primary schools, even for just one day a week, but he says it can’t happen until it’s cleared by doctors.

Latest figures show 610 people have now died from Covid 19, while there are more than 15,000 confirmed cases.

General secretary of the INTO John Boyle says the school day may have to be staggered because of class sizes:

“We have the largest classes in Europe, thirty children in the class, obviously they’d have sixty square metres to play around with in the classroom”.

“I couldn’t imagine initially that everyone would be back together, perhaps if half the class came in in the morning and the other half in the afternoon, we can talk about those things in the discussions”.