Aperee Living private nursing home, Callan, Co. Kilkenny is to lose its registration

The HSE is currently on site by invitation and will take interim charge of the facility

“The HSE/South East Community Healthcare (SECH) has been notified of a cancellation due by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) of the registration held by Aperee Living as provider for that company’s nursing home in Callan, Co. Kilkenny”

“The HSE/SECH has also been informed that an appeal was not made by Aperee Living Ltd. in court proceedings regarding the cancellation”

“The HSE/SECH is liaising with Aperee Living Ltd. and, in accordance with the Health Act in such circumstances, the HSE/SECH will take interim charge of the nursing home from 12am Saturday 4th of November, 2023. By invitation, the HSE/SECH were on site in Callan from 2pm this afternoon Friday 3rd of November”

“The HSE/SECH wish to assure everyone that its focus at this time is ensuring the welfare of the 46 residents at this private nursing home. We acknowledge that it is a difficult time for the residents and their families. With the Christmas and New Year period due, residents will continue living at their home in Callan and there is no plan to wind down the facility at this time”

“The HSE/SECH thanks everyone for their co-operation – including staff of Aperee Living Ltd. in Callan, for whom this is also a difficult time”