Prizes for Kilkenny & Carlow authors at An Post Irish Book Awards

Kilkenny and Carlow authors were among the winners at the An Post Irish Book awards last night.

Vicky Phelan won the listeners choice prize for her book ‘Overcoming’ which was published back in September.

And Sarah Breen from Borris collected the Popular Fiction prize with co-author Eimear McLysaght for ‘Once, Twice, Three times an Aisling’.

Kilkenny’s Eoin Larkin was also in contention for Camouflage in the sports category but Richie Sadlier was the winner there.

‘Brooklyn’ author Colm Tóibín was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Voting is now open for the ‘An Post Book of the Year’, with the winner announced in January.