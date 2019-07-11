Pro-life Representative Responds to Safe Access Zones Suggestion

Thursday 11th July

A representative of the pro-life movement in Kilkenny says introducing exclusion zones around healthcare facilities would have wider implications.

The discussion arose after a pro-life protest took place outside a maternity hospital last weekend.

Ron Rossiter spoke to KCLR Live earlier in light of a decision by Councillors in Carlow to ask the health minister to introduce safe access zones.

He says he doesn’t think it can happen because it would not be democratic.