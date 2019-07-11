KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Pro-life Representative Responds to Safe Access Zones Suggestion
Local Councillor Suggests the Issue should be Presented to the Health Minister
Thursday 11th July
A representative of the pro-life movement in Kilkenny says introducing exclusion zones around healthcare facilities would have wider implications.
The discussion arose after a pro-life protest took place outside a maternity hospital last weekend.
Ron Rossiter spoke to KCLR Live earlier in light of a decision by Councillors in Carlow to ask the health minister to introduce safe access zones.
He says he doesn’t think it can happen because it would not be democratic.