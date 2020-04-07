Property of the Week: An Tigín, Carlow

An Tigín is, without a doubt, one of the most desirable properties DNG McCormack have seen in recent times and we cannot wait to share its delights with potential purchasers.

Approached through electric gates, this unique, architecturally designed home makes an instant impression with its clean lines of concrete, metal & glass, warmed and softened by aesthetically pleasing areas of exterior teak cladding.

The residence was built in 2005 with no expense spared in kitting it out from top to bottom with the most exquisite features.

Listing such items as teak wood finishes throughout, double-height dining room, Portuguese porcelain flooring, and windows and balconies cleverly positioned to allow for enjoyment of the stunning surrounds whilst maintaining privacy, does not do justice to this remarkable residence and we strongly encourage viewing to appreciate all it has to offer.

The master bedroom ‘suite’ contains its own breakfast area, lounge area, walk-in wardrobe, and bathroom, and has its own private balcony.

Extending to a spacious 2,033 ft², planning has previously been granted for a further, sympathetically positioned, 2-storey extension to provide an extra bedroom, bathroom and living space.

An Tigín is situated on 2.59 acres of manicured gardens, with extensive lawns, shrubbery, decking area, and natural features, all surrounded by large mature trees making it a private and peaceful haven.

The location of this beautiful home offers all the benefits of peaceful countryside living, yet is situated just 14 minutes from Carlow town and 25 minutes from Athy, both of which offer regular train services for commuters.

