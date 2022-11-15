Proposal to change the name of the Kilkenny road in Carlow to University road

Carlow could be getting a new road – University Road.

A motion has been passed by the County Coucil to start the process of renaming the Kilkenny Road to reflect the new status of the SETU campus.

It was proposed by Mayor Fintan Phelan and Cathaoirleach Brian O’Donoghue who says the locals who live there will be asked if they think it’s a good idea:

“The people who live on the road will be the ones ultimately who will decide. But we voted to begin the process of consulting the people who live on that road and changing the name to University road so that ultimately we would be able to have University Campus Carlow on University Road in Carlow”