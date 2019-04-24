Proposed salary hike for CEO irks dairy farmers ahead of Glanbia AGM in Kilkenny

A recommendation to add 22% to Glanbia Chief Executive’s salary is expected to be a hot topic at the company’s AGM later.

The remuneration committee’s proposed that Siobhan Talbot’s annual sum increase from over €850,000 to €1.05 million.

Farm & Rural Affairs Chairman of the ICMSA Denis Drennan is from Dunbell – he’s told KCLR news that the suggestion of such a rise is a bit hard to take at a time when dairy farmers have seen a 1 cent per litre cut in their milk price.