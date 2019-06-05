Protests Held Against Trump Visit

Protests will take place over the next few days to oppose Donald Trumps visit to Ireland.

A number of demonstrations are organised for Shannon Airport today, in Dublin tomorrow, and also in Cork, Galway and Sligo.

He’ll arrive at Shannon later where he’ll meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar for a bilateral meeting.

Mr. Trump will spend the night at his hotel in Doonbeg in Clare, make a day trip to France tomorrow, before returning to Doonbeg.