Psychologist Gerri Cooper Talks to KCLR Live About Eating Disorders

With the premiere of season four of “The Crown” bulimia has once again bubbled up into the national conversation.

The show’s graphic depiction of Princess Diana’s battle with the disease has been criticised as much as it’s been heralded with many claiming it’s unsympathetic to her legacy.

Others have suggested it’s a very real representation of a disease that does not come and go around mealtimes, but affects every aspect of one’s life.

Psychologist Gerri Cooper talks to KCLR Live about the issues.