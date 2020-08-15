Pub opening hours could be extended under new government plans aimed at discouraging house parties.

According to the Irish Independent, venues serving food could be allowed open longer due to concern about gatherings in homes after they close at 11pm.

It comes as 67 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed across 13 counties, the majority in Dublin and Kildare.

The Acting Chief Medical Officer’s warning people to continue to socially distance to prevent Ireland returning to where it was in March and April.