Pub owners calling on health officials to make a decision today on the reopening of pubs

Pub owners are calling on public health officials to make a decision today on whether they can reopen or not next Monday.

The National Public Health Emergency Team is meeting today to discuss if the remaining pubs can open their doors next week, as part of Phase four of the easing of restrictions.

Padraig Cribben from the Vintners Federation of Ireland say they need a decision immediately:

“What’s happening now is that instead of people going to the pub, we are having terribly uncontrolled house parties where we know from some of the statistics that have been leaked, we know that there has been clusters there” he said.