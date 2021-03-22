KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Public consultation on the future of the Personal Injuries Assessment Board gets underway today
It continues to 17th April
The Government wants to hear the views of the public on the future of the Personal Injuries Assessment Board.
A consultation for people starts today until 17th Aprilwith the hope that car insurance premiums could be reduced.
Guidelines on how to agree a fixed level for injury claims were agreed by Cabinet and judges earlier this month.
Junior Business Minister Robert Troy says claims could also be resolved faster with lower costs.