Public Service Card in Breach of Data Protection Laws

‘We need to see this report’

So says Fianna Fáil Senator, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, after the Data Protection Commission told the Department of Social protection that the Public Services Card is in breach of data protection laws.

The Department has been told it can’t hold onto documents used to issue the cards indefinitely while the investigation also found that other state agencies can’t force people to get the card to access public services.

Senator Murnane O’Connor says it is important to reassure the public that publishing the report will not affect anyone accessing benefits.