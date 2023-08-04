Public urged to be safe this bank holiday weekend as delays expected on firefighter callout times following escalation in strike action

“We are asking the public for forgiveness rather than permission”.

That’s according to Aiden Owens of Carlow Fire and Rescue speaking on the escalation of the retained firefighter dispute which has seen 50% of fire stations in Carlow and Kilkenny closing on a rotational basis.

Ahead of this bank holiday weekend, Aiden is urging the public to try and keep themselves safe, as there will be delays in the turnout of the fire service in light of the ongoing strikes:

“We are pleading for forgiveness, not permission for the actions that we are undertaking. On behalf of our colleagues nationwide and fire service management, we are also asking our communities, and other members of the public to check their fire safety at home this weekend and be extra vigilant on the roads because there is probably going to be a delay in the turnout from the fire service, but we’ll do everything we possibly can. But it’s just to be aware, be alert, and just be extra careful, look after one another.”