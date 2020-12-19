Pubs in Carlow found to be in breach of Covid regulations

Gardaí say they’ve uncovered “wet pubs” trading in secret in Carlow and three other counties in the last 24 hours.

The force describes finding “fresh pints, TV on and fire lighting” in licenced premises in Limerick, Cork, Carlow and Meath.

30 people were also found drinking with “no face coverings and no social distancing” in a raid on a suspected sheebeen.

Gardaí say inspections targeting pubs breaching public health regulations are continuing — and files are are already being prepared for the DPP.