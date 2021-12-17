KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Pubs & restaurants in Carlow and Kilkenny could be asked to close at 5pm
The Cabinet will consider the recommended measures this morning
NPHET has recommended pubs and restaurants close at 5pm as soon as possible, as the Omicron variant spreads here.
They’ve also called for indoor and outdoor events to be capped at a maximum of 50% capacity.
But they haven’t recommended the early closure of schools for Christmas, or further limits on household visits.
Cabinet ministers will consider the recommendations today.