Punters playing hopscotch between potholes in Tinnahinch

Punters have to play hopscotch outside a rural pub where part of the road has collapsed.

That’s according to Sinn Fein Councillor Andy Gladney who told the monthly meeting of Carlow County council yesterday that the road outside the local pubs in Tinnahinch on the Carlow/Kilkenny border required urgent attention.

Councillor Gladney says locals deserve better treatment from the local authority instead of trying to play hopscotch between the potholes.