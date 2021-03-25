‘Purple Day’ sees strong Carlow support in aid of Epilepsy Ireland

A national campaign is underway today to raise awareness of epilepsy.

Purple Day will see people across the country raise funds for Epilepsy Ireland through their website.

Carlow woman Karrell Brennan’s young son Harry has epilepsy.

She outlines what his creche, Little Learners, are doing this week for the campaign;

“On Friday they’re having a teddy bear picnic in aid of Epilepsy Ireland, so the kids will bring in their teddies and dress up in purple and they’ll have little treats and celebrations and parents can drop in donations.”