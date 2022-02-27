Putin puts Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on alert amid tensions

Russia and Ukraine are going to meet for talks, following Moscow’s invasion.

The Ukrainian president’s office says the discussions will take place on the country’s border with Belarus, near the Pripyat River.

Vladimir Putin’s ordered Russian nuclear deterrent forces on alert amid tensions with the West over his invasion of Ukraine.

The leader claims NATO powers have made, what he’s calling ‘aggressive statements’, with Western countries imposing, what he says, are ‘hard-hitting financial sanctions’.

Meanwhile, fighting’s continuing in Ukraine’s second largest city, Kharkiv, after Russian troops entered following a missile strike on a gas pipeline.

The regional governor though maintains they still have full control of the area.

The Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko says Ukrainians citizens do not want to live under Russian rule.