Racing community is in shock following death of teen jockey

Leading trainer Henry de Bromhead's young son Jack died in a horse racing accident yesterday

Photo of Angela Doyle Stuart Angela Doyle Stuart04/09/2022

 

The racing community is in deep mourning after the death of leading trainer Henry de Bromhead’s young son.

13-year-old Jack DeBromhead  died in a horse racing accident at Glenbeigh races in Co Kerry yesterday evening.

The young jockey was taking part in what is known as the flapper races on Rossbeigh beach, a popular two day event held every year at the scenic Co Kerry location.

The teenage boy received treatment at the scene but was later pronounced dead.

 

 

 

