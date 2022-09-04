Racing community is in shock following death of teen jockey

The racing community is in deep mourning after the death of leading trainer Henry de Bromhead’s young son.

13-year-old Jack DeBromhead died in a horse racing accident at Glenbeigh races in Co Kerry yesterday evening.

The young jockey was taking part in what is known as the flapper races on Rossbeigh beach, a popular two day event held every year at the scenic Co Kerry location.

The teenage boy received treatment at the scene but was later pronounced dead.