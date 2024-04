The sun appears to be retreating into the shade today.

We’ve had some glorious, dry weather in recent days, and it may be sunny in parts across Carlow and Kilkenny this morning, but that’s now set to turn later.

Added to that, it’s going to get a little cooler too with frost forecast.

Carlow Weather‘s Alan O’Reilly last night on The Garden Show told our Paul Smyth how today’s shaping up;