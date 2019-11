A rainfall warning has now been issued for Carlow and Kilkenny today with a risk too of sleet and snow later.

Met Eireann says the alert is valid from 2pm Wednesday until 2am on Thursday morning.

Carlow, Kilkenny, Kildare, Laois, Tipperary, Wicklow and Offaly are the counties the status yellow warning has been extended to.

There’s a risk of spot flooding too.