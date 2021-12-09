Rally planned to draw attention to housing crisis in Kilkenny

There are calls for substantive action to be taken to tackle the housing crisis in Kilkenny.

A housing rally is being organised in the city by People Before Profit and other activists locally, to take place on Saturday the 18th of December.

Carlow PBP councillor, Adrienne Wallace, is one of those involved and she’s told KCLR News that the situation in Kilkenny has become particularly noticeable:

“More and more young people are finding it difficult to find a place to live in Kilkenny and Kilkenny is a very vibrant, budding city so if you want to continue in that trajectory we have to tackle the housing crisis. I think the rent is a big issue for a lot of people. It has jumped over 8 percent in the last year to over a thousand euro. Now that’s unaffordable for most people. Additionally then there’s very little to actually rent”.