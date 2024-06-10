A number of local roads projects are rolling out from today.

In Carlow you can expect restrictions in the wider areas of Myshall, Ballon & Ardattin as follows.

On the L6065 at Ballaghmore, Myshall road resurfacing takes place from 7am to 7pm today (Monday, 10th June) with the route fully closed (as marked on the map) during the works followed by control traffic with convoy vehicles for two hours after.

At Ballykeenan, Myshall similar works are being carried out for the same time frame and again the route as marked will be fully closed for a time, followed by control traffic with convey for two hours.

At Killane, Ballon the L7147 has works between 7am and 7pm, also today (Monday, 10th June), with the stretch as marked also fully closed during the works, followed by two hours of control traffic with convoy vehicles.

And on the L2023, Milltown to Kilbride, in Ballon there’s the same plan also within 7am and 7pm.

Aghade, Ardattin too is impacted by similar with the route marked below.

And it’s the same for the L2021, Castlegrace to Monaughrim in Ardattin.

While the L6060 is another route impacted, between Carrigslaney to Altamont in Ardattin.

During the closures alternative signposted routes will be available to road users.

Carlow County Council apologises for any inconvenience that these works shall cause and shall endeavour to fully remove these restrictions as soon as it is safe to do so.

Should there be any queries or concerns, you’re asked to call the Tullow Municipal District Office on 059-9136283.