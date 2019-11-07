Rare 15th-century Chinese vase sells for €610,000 in Durrow

A rare Chinese flask has sold at auction for more than five times its estimate.

The 15th-century, Ming Dynasty vase was in the ownership of a Cork family who brought it to a free evaluation event that Sheppard’s of Durrow were hosting.

It had a reserve of between €80,000 and €120,000 on it but ended up selling this morning for €610,000.

Speaking to KCLR News, Philip Sheppard says he doesn’t yet know much about the buyer, except that they’re an overseas buyer.