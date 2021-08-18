Rás na mBan reveals route for 2021 race around Kilkenny and surrounds

The 2021 Rás na mBan route’s been announced and it includes a challenging new mountain stage finish and an all-new opening stage with a circuit finish in Callan.

Ireland’s only international stage race returns to Kilkenny for a fifth time this September with competitors including top riders from around the world.

Its familiar format features four road race stages of varying length and difficulty, a time trial and a circuit race.

It starts on Wednesday, 8th September and here’s the breakdown:

More information and maps here