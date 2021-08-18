KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Rás na mBan reveals route for 2021 race around Kilkenny and surrounds
It runs from 8th to 12th September
The 2021 Rás na mBan route’s been announced and it includes a challenging new mountain stage finish and an all-new opening stage with a circuit finish in Callan.
Ireland’s only international stage race returns to Kilkenny for a fifth time this September with competitors including top riders from around the world.
Its familiar format features four road race stages of varying length and difficulty, a time trial and a circuit race.
It starts on Wednesday, 8th September and here’s the breakdown:
