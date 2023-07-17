Rathmore Bridge demolished after crash in Co Carlow

Rathmore Bridge in County Carlow has been demolished in a crash overnight.

The parapet on one side of the bridge was completely destroyed after a car hit both sides in the incident last night near the historic Rathmore Park outside Tullow.

KCLR understands the driver did not report it to the Gardai or to Carlow County Council.

The Local authority has removed the debris from the road this morning but more remains in the river Slaney.

A temporary safety barrier has been put up but they are asking people to stay away from the damaged areas and for drivers to take extra care in the area.

Senior Executive Engineer Pat Harrington says the damage is extensive but the bridge is structurally sound and remains open to traffic.