Rathvilly residents are being urged to take part in a public information session about the Vision Rathvilly 2040 Project tonight (Wednesday)

Rathvilly residents are being urged to take part in a meeting about the most important thing that will happen in the Co. Carlow village for 100 years.

There’s a public information session about the Vision Rathvilly 2040 Project tonight at 7 o’clock in St.Patricks Church.

Cathaoirleach of the County Council and local Cllr. Brian O’Donoghue told KCLR News it’s a once-in-a-century project and it’ll be great to get everyone involved.

He said “Vision Rathvilly 2040 comprises of two massive projects. The two largest projects the village of Rathvilly are going to see in probably the next 100 years. The two parts are The Pheonix Centre, which is the former school of Kevin Barry, and then there is the public realm element of it. The public realm element has really been good, and we’ve already had a survey, and the next part is a public meeting at 7 o’clock in the church in Rathvilly.”