Reaction: what people in Kilkenny think of the new face mask regime

‘I’m terrified going around because if I get it the nearest thing for me is the graveyard”

That’s one man’s response to the wearing of face masks which became mandatory last Monday, August 10.

It’s the latest in a line of new normals as the Coronavirus pandemic continues to weave its way around the world.

Since the first cases began to appear in Ireland in February, it was soon evident that we were all in for major changes. When the lockdown kicked in those changes started to appear. Visits to family & friends were restricted, jobs have been lost or changed entirely with some businesses set to not reopen again, our social lives & leisure options have been limited while weddings have been cancelled or scaled back.

At times it feels like we’ll never go back to how things were or to what we thought they should be.

Now when we’re shopping or visiting the cinema or getting our hair done we must smile with our eyes and speak slightly muffled as this latest new normal of face coverings takes over. We must wear them entering all retail outlets while the staff within are also required to comply unless there’s a partition or space of two metres between them and customers. The penalty for non-compliance is a fine of €2,500 or six month prison sentence.

Of course there are some exceptions – those aged 13 & under are exempt while the rule also does not apply to anyone who can’t wear a covering due to physical or mental incapacity, although there’s some uncertainty surrounding how proof of same might be obtained.

So, what do people think of this latest measure? Our reporter Shauna McHugh took to MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre in Kilkenny to ask shoppers & staff for their views.

Listen back to hear why an asthma sufferer is choosing to wear hers and why an elderly man’s recent experience hearing a younger person dying from the virus has left him terrified ..