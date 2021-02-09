Really exciting development for Castlecomer says Kilkenny councillor of plans for town’s former creamery site

A really good investment in Castlecomer, that’s how one local councillor’s summing up the granting of a new development.

Kilkenny Council Council confirmed to KCLR News today that planning permission’s been granted, subject to over 40 conditions, to Greenstripe Limited for its plans for the old Glanbia Creamery site just off the town’s High Street. (More here).

It’s understood Aldi will be moving in there and Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick’s been telling KCLR News “A multimillion investment for Castlecomer, coz that’s what it really is and it’s in the heart of Castlecomer, it’s a development that has been in the planning process just over 12 months I’m delighted to see a convenience store and Aldi hopefully be making their way to Castlecomer in the not too distant future, it’s a really good investment in Castlecomer, it’s again a signal of how Castlecomer has developed and the Creamery Yeard site is in the heart of Castlecomer and it’s a great development for the future of Castlecomer.”

He adds “It’s also complimenting the existing shopping offering that’s in Castlecomer and the investment by local people and I’d hope that it would bring much needed again employment to the local community and the wider community but also during the construction of the first phase of this because it will be in a number of phases because there’s also a development of nine houses in there on that site as well so there’s a lot of big development, really exciting development for Castlecomer”.

In conclusion, he says “I’d like to see local employment, local people being involved in the employment there, also local suppliers who can supply materials to the site as well so again continuing on the development of what we’ve seen with the exciting new hotel that’s there now, that’s settled in there, and also the continued development of Castlecomer, really Castlecomer has been moving forward at a great pace and I want to see that continuing”.