‘Reasons to travel during lockdown’ Google search up 950% last week on week before
Searches for 'Are takeaways still open' also increased recently
The number of times Google was asked “are takeaways still open” was up 300% last week.
Google trends reveal that Irish people searched “reasons to travel during lockdown” 950% more than the week before.
Trending questions on the search engine include “how to avoid the new covid variant” and “why is the new variant more transmissible?”