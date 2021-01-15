KCLR NewsNews & Sport

‘Reasons to travel during lockdown’ Google search up 950% last week on week before

Searches for 'Are takeaways still open' also increased recently

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 15/01/2021

The number of times Google was asked “are takeaways still open” was up 300% last week.

Google trends reveal that Irish people searched “reasons to travel during lockdown” 950% more than the week before.

Trending questions on the search engine include “how to avoid the new covid variant” and “why is the new variant more transmissible?”

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 15/01/2021