Recent deteriorating TB statistics are concerning some despite the disease levels remaining close to historically low levels

TB levels remain close to historically low levels but all stakeholders are concerned with recent deteriorating disease statistics.

That’s according to the Department of Agriculture, Food & The Marine which has published its National Bovine TB Statistics Quarter three 2020 newsletter (view it in full here).

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue convened a meeting of the TB Stakeholder Forum on October 1st aimed at reducing disease incidence to the benefit of all stakeholders.

Following constructive engagement his Department committed to consulting with stakeholders in October in developing a renewed TB Eradication Strategy.

Over the coming weeks it will be seeking the assistance of herdowners throughout the country in identifying badger setts so wildlife transmission of TB can be comprehensively tackled.